Elon Musk ends relationship with Shivon Zilis as she speaks out in lengthy post

Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis has confirmed that billionaire Elon Musk has ended their relationship.

The pair have been on and off since 2021, with the mom-of-four sharing all her children with the world's richest man.

Taking to social media, Zilis began by telling her followers how difficult it is going from 'in love' one week to 'let go' the next, but despite their romance coming to an end, she penned a lengthy message praising her time with the SpaceX CEO, reflecting on the peace she tried to bring to his life.

She said: "I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness. Given the tumultuous nature of his early life, his often tortured soul, and how hard he fights for humanity I wanted him to feel the deepest and most stable form of love this world can provide. My heart is full knowing I got to do that, and I hope it leaves a lasting good effect."

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Shivon Zilis took to social media to inform her followers that her relationship with Elon Musk had ended (Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

Zilis, who works as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink - the brain chip technology firm founded by Musk alongside his ventures Tesla and SpaceX, went on to describe how her home with their children offered a quiet sanctuary away from his demanding career.

Her statement continued: "We were always his safe space. A place where all of us were overjoyed to see him and one that was always full of happiness and love, not war, in contrast to his otherwise militant existence (a needed break from the battlefield where he could recharge his heart and soul before heading back out).

"I loved being that counterbalancing place of safety, sense of calm, and love — and delighted in bringing a smile back to his face when he was down. I will miss him dearly.

"I’ve loved him more than life itself and he’s taught me 100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning, so there is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life I am so beyond grateful for our children and they make every single day the best day of my life! I do hope and pray he and I can be great friends and coparents."

Elon Musk shares four children with Zilis (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

The pair share twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021, Arcadia, born in 2024, and Seldon Lycurgus, born in early 2025.

Zilis' statement concluded: "I’m hurting, but care deeply about E and will always be cheering for his happiness. God speed, Elon, the world is lucky to have you."

Musk has fathered at least 13 children in total across relationships with his first wife Justine Wilson, singer Grimes, influencer Ashley St. Clair, and Zilis.

Whether Musk has any intention to father any more children - only he knows! But what we do know is that the billionaire has frequently spoken out about falling birth rates worldwide, and has urged people to do what they can to have more children.