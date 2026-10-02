Elon Musk ends relationship with Shivon Zilis as she speaks out in lengthy post
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Elon Musk ends relationship with Shivon Zilis as she speaks out in lengthy post

The pair share a child together - the mom-of-four informed his fans their relationship was over

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Elon Musk, Neuralink, Parenting

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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