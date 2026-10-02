Donald Trump shares his favorite word that infuriates both Republicans and Democrats

Donald Trump has revealed a fresh list of his 'favorite words' after claiming he 'suffered' for his previous pick.

The president is no stranger to going off script.

Whether he's delivering a speech, taking questions from reporters or addressing his supporters, the president has developed a reputation for veering away from prepared remarks.

His speeches can therefore offer plenty of material for anyone keeping track of the words and phrases he seems particularly fond of.

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But it seems he landed himself in hot water after declaring that 'tariff' was his 'favorite word' some months ago, in a move which seemingly angered both Republicans and Democrats - for slightly different reasons.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said: "Another one of my favorite words is the word tariff. I used to say it's my favorite word. They said, what about God? What about religion? What about family and your wife, your children? So now I make it my fifth favorite word."

Trump has reconsidered his infamous 'favorite' word. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I suffered for that one," the president added.

And users online were quick to weigh in.

"Still wild people take this seriously," one wrote.

As another added: "He just listed 5 other words, so it would have to be his 6th favorite word. To be fair, based on his history, 'wife' is probably not anywhere near the top 5."

One branded him 'cringe', as another said: "He's so freaking weird."

Trump’s tariffs have proved controversial, with supporters arguing they protect American industries and strengthen the US’s position in trade negotiations, while critics warn they can drive up prices, disrupt supply chains and trigger retaliatory measures from other countries.

It seems the president has more than one favourite word. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

But this isn't the first time Trump has revealed some of his personal 'favorites'.

A 2015 interview saw the president give a particularly unusual answer when asked to name his favorite passage from the Bible.

Calling the Bible something that ‘means a lot to me,’ he seemed to struggle with the question, and ultimately refused to answer, telling the hosts that he ‘wouldn't want to get into it because to me that's very personal’, and he didn’t want ‘to get into specifics’.

Then, when asked if he is ‘an Old Testament guy or a New Testament guy’, he said: “Uh, probably equal. I think it’s just an incredible….the whole Bible is an incredible..."

Trump went on to call his 1987 book The Art of the Deal his ‘second favorite book of all time’ after the Bible.