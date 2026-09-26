Lip reader claims Trump made five-word admission after Xi Jinping's three-day US visit
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Lip reader claims Trump made five-word admission after Xi Jinping's three-day US visit

It comes after Trump gifted Xi a bald eagle statue, though the gesture wasn't returned

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, China, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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