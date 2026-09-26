California couple seriously injured by bear before their ‘hero’ French bulldog sacrifices its own life to save them
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California couple seriously injured by bear before their ‘hero’ French bulldog sacrifices its own life to save them

Jeff and Mallory Wilson were both hospitalised following the attack at their home in Northern California

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: GoFundMe

Topics: GoFundMe, California, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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