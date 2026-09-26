A seven-year-old French Bulldog named Cassie has died from injuries sustained while protecting her owners during a bear attack at their rural Northern California home.

Jeff and Mallory Wilson, of Trinity County, were both hospitalized after the animal cornered them in their backyard, with Cassie stepping in between Jeff and the bear as it charged.

The attack unfolded late on Saturday, September 19, when Cassie let out a single bark, prompting Jeff to head outside to investigate.

As soon as he opened the door, a cinnamon-colored bear appeared from behind the patio furniture and knocked him to the ground, according to details shared with news outlet Redheaded Blackbelt.

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Mallory, unaware of what was happening, was woken by the noise and ran outside, only for the bear to turn on her too. She sustained serious injuries to her face and head, along with a broken hand, while Jeff suffered two broken ribs and multiple bite and claw wounds.

Jeff & Mallory with Cassie (GoFundMe)

At the height of the struggle, the bear seized Cassie in its jaws and attempted to flee with her.

Mallory hurled a chair at the animal, forcing it to release the dog, before Jeff drove it off entirely by shoving a patio heater into it.

Jeff later reflected on the chaos of the encounter, telling Redheaded Blackbelt,'I think the bear was startled by us just as much as we were startled by it.'

Cassie was rushed into emergency surgery for multiple bite wounds and deep lacerations along her spine. She initially appeared to be recovering, walking and drinking water unaided within two days, giving the family hope - but she died unexpectedly the following morning.

Jeff and Mallory are recovering from injuries after being attacked by a cinnamon bear. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe has since been launched by Rachel Moscon, a friend of the couple's for 20 years, to help cover veterinary bills, medical costs, and lost income.

The page states that Jeff and Mallory run a small hospitality business and have had to cancel guest bookings while they recover, with no paid sick leave to rely on as self-employed workers.

Moscon described Cassie as a deeply loved member of the family, writing that "in the moment Jeff needed her most, this little dog courageously put herself between him and a bear."

Mallory echoed that sentiment, saying: "She was never meant to be a hero, she was not our guard dog. She was just our sweet indoor lap baby."

Mallory sustained serious injuries to her head and face, a broken hand and additional bite and puncture wounds.(GoFundMe)

The Wilsons, who moved to the area to live closer to nature, say they don't hold the incident against local wildlife.

"This was an unprovoked and extraordinarily unusual encounter that none of us could have anticipated," they said, per KRON4.

"We can grieve Cassie and be devastated by what happened while still respecting the wild animals that belong in these places."