Trump speaks out after veteran who was injured during his failed assassination attempt dies aged 76

Donald Trump has paid tribute to a US military veteran who has died more than two years after being seriously injured during the assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania.

James ‘Jim’ Copenhaver was among those struck when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump’s campaign rally in Butler on July 13, 2024.

Trump, who was running for president at the time, was grazed on his right ear, later followed by supporters wearing a similar bandage to his in tribute. During the incident, fellow rally-goer David Dutch was also injured. Former fire chief Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed while attempting to protect his family.

Crooks, 20, was subsequently shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

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Copenhaver survived the initial attack but was left dealing with severe injuries for more than two years.

The 76-year-old died in Pittsburgh on Wednesday (Sept. 23), with Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday saying his death resulted from complications stemming from the wounds he suffered that day, as reported by CBS News.

Copenhaver died more than two years after suffering serious shooting injuries (YouTube/6abc Philadelphia)

The Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed to People that this happened at 1pm local time on the day.

Now, the US president has spoken out following the veteran’s death, describing it as a ‘tremendous loss’.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Jim Copenhaver, a true American Patriot, has passed away — A tremendous loss!”

Trump went on to reference the events of the rally before paying tribute to Copenhaver’s recovery efforts.

He wrote: “After being wounded while protecting his family, Jim showed tremendous bravery, courageously continuing to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT, and maintaining a positive spirit despite unimaginable hardships.”

“His indelible legacy of love and devotion will forever endure. Our hearts and prayers are with the Copenhaver family, especially his incredible wife Marianne. God bless you all!”

Copenhaver was shot twice during the assassination attempt, with one bullet striking him in the triceps.

Another became lodged inside his body after damaging part of his colon, leaving him with nerve damage. He was initially hospitalised in a serious but stable condition before later being discharged.

Trump was grazed on the ear before Secret Service rushed him away (REBECCA DROKE/Contributor/Getty Images)

Recalling the terrifying moment nearly a year later, Copenhaver said: “I was standing up looking at the Jumbotron behind me, and next thing I know my sleeve has been yanked.

“I could see a portion of it going by pretty fast, and I heard ‘pew.’ I heard it, and I didn’t realize at the time that I had gotten shot. But I turned around, and that's when I got the second shot.”

His family’s lawyer, Joseph Feldman, described Copenhaver as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In a statement, the family added: “James's dedication to this great country was a defining part of his life. As a veteran, he proudly served our nation in the armed forces, and his love of country never wavered.

“James was a true American patriot who believed deeply in the freedoms and ideals upon which this nation was founded, and he embodied the very best traits of our great nation.”

House Republicans also shared their condolences, saying on X (formerly Twitter) that Copenhaver had endured ‘unimaginable hardship with strength and perseverance’ following the shooting.