Trump speaks out after veteran who was injured during his failed assassination attempt dies aged 76
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Trump speaks out after veteran who was injured during his failed assassination attempt dies aged 76

James Copenhaver endured severe injuries for more than two years after the Butler shooting

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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