The White House has issued a very direct response after Jesse Ventura raised questions about the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the former WWE star and Minnesota governor suggested the attempt to take Trump’s life was ‘fake’.

Ventura left Morgan stunned by the claim, in which he branded the incident a ‘blade job’, which wrestling fans will know is when a wrestler purposefully makes themselves bleed, often using a blade, to make it appear as if they’ve suffered an injury at the hands of their opponent and make the whole scene look more dramatic.

While the term describes a part of wrestling that’s typically for entertainment, Ventura suggested it could also describe the July 2024 shooting which unfolded at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

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However the White House has hit back at the shocking claims from the Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura host about that ‘dark day’ in 2024 in which a spokesperson calls Ventura a ‘fool’.

The White House has responded after Jesse Ventura revealled his conspiracy theory (Piers Morgan Uncensored)

The statement reads: “On that tragic day in Butler, Pennsylvania, we tragically lost an American hero, Corey Comperatore, who selflessly laid down his life to protect those around him. President Trump will never forget Corey and his beautiful family.

The spokesperson adds: “On that dark day, God spared President Trump’s life by a miraculous millimeter. President Trump is standing stronger than ever as he continues to ‘fight, fight, fight’ for the American people. Only a fool would believe otherwise.”

In the lead up to the 2024 Presidential Election, Trump had been speaking to a crowd at the rally when he was struck by a bullet, which narrowly missed the main part of his head as he turned to look at a chart displayed next to him on the stage.

The gunshots caused the Secret Service to take immediate action, as Trump ducked down behind the lectern after the bullet grazed his ear.

He then re-emerged with blood on his face, as he raised a fist in the air while being escorted swiftly from the stage.

Trump later showed up in Wisconsin with a bandage on his ear.

False claims about the attempted assassination of Trump spread online (REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the attempted assassination of Trump in Pennsylvania, several fake claims, conspiracy theories, and manipulated images began circulating on social media.

Snopes debunked an online theory surrounding quotes attributed to a supposed retired police detective about Trump allegedly using a 'blood capsule' to create the splatter on his ear, of which there is no evidence to support this claim.

The FBI released further details on the shooting and the person responsible, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks. He used an AR-15–style rifle from a nearby rooftop while Trump was giving a speech before he was killed by a Secret Service counter sniper team.

While Trump survived, a bystander lost his life and was identified as Corey Comperatore, a retired fire chief of Buffalo Township. Two other individuals were also seriously injured, and Crooks was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper after the incident.

The FBI spoke with Fox News Digital and addressed the complaints that they had been ‘lying’ or withholding information.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino insisted clarified that following their investigation they found no motive for Crook’s attempt on Trump’s life.

He said: “We have reviewed this case over and over — looked into every nugget. We have spoken to the families, the president — there is no cover-up here.

“There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it.”

The FBI official also noted that Crooks may have planned to take even more lives, as an undetonated explosive device was found in his vehicle.