Kai Trump has weighed in on the theory that Barron Trump, her uncle, is actually a time traveler.

Kai is the 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

The teenager is a competitive golfer and social media influencer, boasting 2.7 million followers on Instagram and an additional 3.7 million on TikTok.

Earlier this year Kai revealed what her grandpa, the president of the United States, is really like behind closed doors when she made an appearance on Jake Paul's podcast.

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She described the 79-year-old as 'cool'.

On the same episode of the podcast, Kai was asked about the conspiracy theories that Barron Trump is actually a time traveler; a topic that's been doing the rounds again online of late.

Why do people think Barron Trump is a time traveler?

There are conspiracy theories that Barron Trump is a time traveler (Kevin Lamarque - Pool/Getty Images)

The idea about Barron Trump is pretty wild, but it hasn't just come out of nowhere.

If you rewind back to 1893, Ingersoll Lockwood released his book Baron Trump's Marvellous Underground Journey.

The children's book is about a boy who comes from a wealthy family and lives at Castle Trump.

He is mentored by a man named Don. Don encourages Baron to go out and explore and the youngster ends up embarking on a fantastical journey through hidden underground worlds.

There are some obvious parallels between Barron Trump and the fictional Baron Trump. The books don't have time travel in it, but people have still managed to (somehow) link it to the idea that real-life Barron has time traveling abilities...

What Kai Trump has said

Kai Trump has weighed in on people's theories that Barron is a time traveler (IMPAULSIVE/YouTube)

Kai was asked by Jake about the idea of her uncle being a time traveler and referenced Lockwood's book.

He asked: "Is Barron Trump a time traveler?"

"No, he's not," Kai replied. "I'm sure. [...] I've seen some stuff on TikTok. He's not, don't worry."

Jake went on to press further: "So you don't think that book proves we're in a simulation?"

"Maybe. I don't go down those rabbit holes," the 18-year-old said. "I stay out of that."

What other family members have said

Lara Trump has also addressed the rumors (Bryan Dozier/Variety via Getty Images)

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, has also weighed in on the idea that Barron is a time traveler.

In a new episode of her podcast that was released in recent days, Lara addressed the matter head on – even naming her podcast episode 'Is Barron Trump a Time Traveler'.

Reaffirming what Kai said earlier this year, the president's daughter-in-law shared: "Barron Trump is not a time traveller. Sorry to say it."

Lara added: "I think the theory's crazy, obviously. But, listen, that should show you out there just how much really crazy stuff exists, okay?

"Name me one time traveler. Name me one person who can actually say that that's a real thing. It doesn't exist."

She doubled down: "I've known Barron 18 years. He is not a time traveler."