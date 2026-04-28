President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, has spoken out about the 'awkwardness' of having secret service protection.

18-year-old Kai, who is the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, American model Vanessa, has been accompanied by 24/7 secret service since her grandfather’s return to presidency in January 2025.

The immediate family of the president receive mandatory secret service protection, which the president and their spouse receive for life, even after they leave office.

For 18-year-old Kai, this means protection during parties and dates, which can get pretty awkward…

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Speaking to YouTuber Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on their podcast Impaulsive, the 18-year-old revealed how the secret service follow her ‘everywhere’ she goes.

Majlak then questioned whether they would stop a child doing something underage at a party she was at - but turns out they can't!

Kai is Donald Trump Jr's eldest child (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“They can’t stop anything, their sole purpose is to protect me,” she told the hosts. “If other people are drinking around me and they’re underage or whatever, they can’t stop that person. All they can do is if there’s a threat to me they’ll take me out of it.”

Of course, the topic of dating then came up, as Paul asked how she gets around the awkward encounter. Well, the answer is, she doesn’t.

“To be honest with you, it’s really awkward going on a date and they’re like two tables behind you,” she expressed. Despite the awkwardness, Kai said she tries her best not to let it bother her.

“I’ve had to learn, in the last year, ‘yes they’re following me’ but also focus and pretend like they’re not there.”

Kai admitted the first few months were extremely difficult, especially after adjusting from having a somewhat ‘normal’ life.

The 18-year-old recives secret service protection as a result of her grandfather's presidency (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images)

“It was not easy having someone follow you around all the time, and planning everything. If you’re going out somewhere you have to be like, ‘I’m leaving in 5 minutes'.

“If you live a normal life, you just go out your house and leave. You don’t have to plan every single second. But once I was like ‘their only job is to protect me’ and I’m going to focus on me and let them do their job, it made it so much easier.”

Recently, the 18-year-old was blasted online after revealing on an Instagram Q&A that her ‘dream job’ would be what she’s doing now.

“Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business, I think that’s my dream job,” she said. However, some internet users weren’t best impressed, as they branded Kai ‘out of touch’.