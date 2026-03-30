Vanessa Trump is said to have 'her hands full' with boyfriend Tiger Woods following his recent arrest, though sources insist she is 'happy' with the legendary golfer.

The ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr, the president's son, has been dating Woods for over a year and would likely have been shaken by the 50-year-old's incident on Friday (March 27).

Details of Tiger Woods' latest car crash

Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after his Land Rover clipped another car at speed near his Jupiter Island in Florida.

The car rolled over and Woods was able to exit through the passenger side of the vehicle following the incident.

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Tiger Woods was charged after failing to provide a urine sample following his car crash last week (James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

While Woods passed a roadside breathalyser, he was charged after failing to provide a urine sample and officers said he was showing signs of impairment.

Sheriff John Budensiek told reporters: "When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he has been charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

"Had there been someone moving in the opposite direction, we would not be having a conversation saying there was no injuries. This could've been a lot worse."

The police officer continued: "He [Woods] was lethargic on scene but that we believe was because of what he was intoxicated on."

Woods' Land Rover clipped another car at speed near his Jupiter Island in Florida (WPTV)

Woods has since been released on bail.

What is the current status of Tiger Woods' relationship with Vanessa Trump?

Despite the upheaval, a source told People that Woods and Vanessa are in a good place.

"Vanessa and Tiger are in love," the insider said. "She is very supportive of his golf endeavors because despite his age and injuries, golf dominates Tiger’s life.

"They are good together as they both have golf in their lives. That propels the romance in a certain sense."

Vanessa Trump and Woods have been dating for over a year (James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

The couple have spent a lot of time in each other's company after Woods underwent his seventh back surgery last year after years of health woes.

As can be with any relationship, spending a lot of time at home together can cause some issues.

Speaking of Vanessa, the source added: "She has her hands full sometimes, but Vanessa also has a life of her own and children to care for so she isn’t around it all the time.

"She is happy with him and any issues they have are not about her. It’s dealing with his frustrations about playing great golf and his pain that at some times is really confining."

The source went on to tell People that Vanessa 'does all she can'.