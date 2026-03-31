Kristin Smith has shared a statement about being 'dragged back into [her] past' after her ex boyfriend Tiger Woods' DUI arrest.

Smith dated Woods in 2016 and split shortly before his 2017 DUI arrest. At the time, officers found the 15-time major champion slumped at the wheel of his parked Mercedes-Benz in Florida.

He went on to plead guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to a year probation, BBC News reported at the time.

Now Woods has found himself in trouble with police once more after he rolled his vehicle on Friday (March 27).

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Officers at the scene found that the 50-year-old had alcohol in his system. Woods refused to give a urine sample after cops believed he was impaired and he went on to be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The golfer has since been released on bail.

Tiger Woods was arrested on March 27 after rolling his car over (Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

Now his ex, Kristin Smith, has spoken out on the ordeal having seemingly been approached for comment on the matter — with the stylist and ex wife of Gerald Sensabaugh saying she has 'moved forward' from her past.

She penned to her Instagram Story: "Regarding recent events and my past. I have moved forward and being dragged back into these moments, and untrue narratives is triggering."

Smith went on: "Beyond that, after traumatic unrelated incidents over the last couple of years, I don’t handle being unexpectedly approached or confront[ed] well, and it can be deeply unsettling for me.

"Anxiety and fear of my family and me being contacted, watched, or followed, in hopes of provoking a reaction about something that not involved me for a very long time simply does not get easier."

Kristin Smith dated Tiger Woods in 2016 (Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

"I have taken the time to process my personal experiences and am grateful for moments that have shaped me," she continued. "I hope people will remember that the person they have celebrated and been entertained by is, above all, a human being, and deserving of decency too, just like anyone else."

Smith went on to ask that she and her family have privacy and concluded her message with: "For nearly ten years, I have chosen silence around this situation. That decision wasn’t always easy. Finally, not abandoning myself feels cathartic. Moving on."

Woods' current girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is yet to address her partner's arrest. In the run up to Friday's incident, the couple were said to have been in a good place in their relationship, a source told PEOPLE.

The couple went public with their romance in May last year.