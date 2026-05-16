Bodycam footage has revealed the odd question that a woman being arrested after a fatal car crash asked police.

Mackenzie Shirilla was arrested after a crash in which her boyfriend and friend were both killed.

She would go on to be convicted of murder after she crashed her Toyota Camry into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio in 2022, while travelling at 100mph.

Shirilla was injured in the crash while her boyfriend Dominic Russo and his friend Davion Flanagan were both killed.

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Following a court case, she would be sentenced to 15 years to life over their killings, and the shocking case is now being examined in a documentary on Netflix called The Crash.

Footage shows her sitting in back of a car as a police officer tells her to step out of the vehicle, before informing her that he is the detective who has been investigating the crash and that she's under arrest for 'aggravated murder times two'.

Shirilla asked an officer to be careful of her jewellery while being handcuffed (COURT TV)

As she is being handcuffed, Shirilla begins to tear up and asks the officer a surprising question, saying: "Can you please be careful taking this one off so it doesn't break the bracelet?"

Further on in the footage, Shirilla continues to ask about her jewellery, asking an officer 'I can't wear these?' as she is being processed at the police station.

An investigation into the crash including the black box of the car ultimately led to her being arrested for murder.

CCTV footage would emerge which seemed to show Shirilla, who was 17 at the time, driving carefully before the crash, which contradicted the loss of control to crash a car at 100mph, as well as her not using the brake.





Judge Nancy Russo would go on to describe her actions as being 'controlled, methodical, deliberate, intentional and purposeful'.

"This was not reckless driving. This was murder," " Judge Russo said. "The video clearly shows the purpose and intent of the defendant. She chose a course of death and destruction that day," the judge said.

Shirilla has denied claims she crashed on purpose (Netflix)

Judge Russo went on to explain the sentence, saying: "I understand that the pain in this room wants me to impose the harshest sentence, but I don't believe that would be the appropriate sentence, because I do believe that Mackenzie won't be out in 15 years."

Shirilla is currently serving her sentence at Ohio Reformatory for Women, and the 8th District Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by her legal team following her conviction.

Her boyfriend's mom Christine Russo said in court: “Mackenzie, going to prison because you did this, be thankful you’re still alive and have a future, whatever that may be."

Meanwhile, Dom's father Frank Russo shared the last message he received from his son, at 2.53am on the day he died, which read: "Love you dad."