Warning: This article contains discussion of domestic violence which some readers may find distressing.

Heartbreaking texts have detailed the state of Shanann and Chris Watts' marriage in the weeks leading up the grisly murders carried out by the Colorado dad.

Shanann was killed by her husband Chris in August 2018, while she was 15 weeks pregnant with their third child. Chris also murdered their daughters, four-year-old Bella and Celeste, three.

Reportedly Shanann wanted to host a gender reveal party to celebrate her pregnancy and had purchased things like a cake, flowers, and party supplies on her credit card ahead of the event that was supposed to have taken place in early August 2018.

Advert

But she ended up canceling the party after Chris told her that he didn't want another baby.

Chris Watts murdered his wife and their two daughters (Netflix)

After canceling celebrations, Shanann asked her husband for a divorce. A few days later Chris then strangled her to death and suffocated their young daughters.

Harrowing texts sent by Shanann detailed their martial struggles as she opened up to a friend about it all.

In the messages that have been obtained by Daily Mail, the late mother-of-two wrote: "Chris told me last night he's scared to death about this third baby and he's happy with just Bella and Celeste and doesn't want another baby.

"He said we're not compatible anymore. He refused to hug me after he said he will try to 'work it out.'"

Another text read: "I grabbed his hand during ultrasound and he didn't grab back."

It's said that Shanann's friend Nicki Atkinson was the only person to know her unborn child's gender. She had been entrusted to fill a balloon with pink or blue confetti for the gender reveal party.

Had Shanann popped the balloon as planned, she would have learnt she was carrying a little boy while surrounded by family and friends.

Watts managed to avoid the death penalty by agreeing to a plea deal (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

In another message Shanann penned after canceling the celebrations, she said: "I haven't slept most of the week. My eyes burn from crying so much.

"I canceled gender reveal. Nicki is going to tell me [the baby's gender] today. I need happy news today."

"This baby in my belly deserves his full love either way," she added.

Chris went on to be charged with the murders of his wife, their unborn son, and their two daughters.

He pleaded guilty to killing them on November 6, 2018, and is currently serving a life sentence.

Chris, who admitted to his wife that he was having an affair before killing her, avoided the death penalty for his heinous crimes by agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].