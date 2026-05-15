Dissatisfaction in the bedroom isn't exactly a topic to bring around the dinner table, and although it's not spoken about, it doesn't mean it's not a common problem.

We've all heard about the supposed 'tricks' of oysters, but there's another food doctor's advice to add to your diet, which is easier to get your hands on.

A recent survey by LELO showed that 25% of Americans only had sex once per month, or even less. Within that, 14% of those that were in relationships or married said their sex lives were ‘unsatisfying’.

Well, there may be a certain spice that could increase these numbers, as VeryWell health reveals how...

A recent study showed 14% of Americans with partners were 'unsatisfied' in the bedroom (Getty Stock)

How can cinnamon help your sex life?

Well, a few ways, experts say. First off, researchers suggest that it can act as an aphrodisiac - which is any food or drink that stimulates pleasure, named after the Greek goddess of love.

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The spice also has a number of health benefits, which are also said to help you in the bedroom...

Increases blood flow - Researchers have found that the main ingredients of cinnamon, cinnamaldehyde, helps relieve tension from high blood pressure, and dilates blood vessels - and we all know good blood flow is key for pleasure.

- Researchers have found that the main ingredients of cinnamon, cinnamaldehyde, helps relieve tension from high blood pressure, and dilates blood vessels - and we all know good blood flow is key for pleasure. Anti - inflammatory properties - As well as many other things, inflammation can also affect female libido, and arousal through numerous pathways, experts say. Research suggests that chronic inflammation can also cause health conditions that link to erictle dysfunction.

- As well as many other things, inflammation can also affect female libido, and arousal through numerous pathways, experts say. Research suggests that chronic inflammation can also cause health conditions that link to erictle dysfunction. Antioxidants - Cinnamon is also rich with antioxidants, which could help lower the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and cancer, Mayo Clinic states. Therefore, a healthier body equals a healthier sex life.

However, experts do warn that it may not help everyone, so you shouldn’t use it as a magic cure.

“While cinnamon may improve sexual health for some, others may not notice a difference. Adding cinnamon to your diet likely will not hurt. However, talk with a healthcare provider about adding cinnamon to improve sexual health,” Medical expert Jamie Johnson tells VeryWell.

They also warn against potential side effects from the spice, which may include heartburn, nausea and diarrhea.

Cinnamon has a number of health benefits (Getty Stock)

Which other foods can help in the bedroom?

For those who aren’t the biggest fans of cinnamon, no need to worry, as there are a number of other foods which are thought to act as an aphrodisiac.

One that most are familiar with are oysters, which are rich in zinc. Although, oysters aren’t to everyone’s taste either.

If these don’t float your boat, for males especially, research has found that pomegranate serves good use.

"This fruit is rich in various antioxidants that can help cardiovascular health and boost testosterone levels. Pomegranates are a rich source of iron, helping stimulate blood flow which plays a big role in men’s ability to perform in the bedroom," Dr Grant told The Independent Pharmacy.







