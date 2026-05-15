A content creator who purchases lost airport luggage couldn't believe his luck after opening a crate to find an item of clothing worth an eye-watering $1,800.

For a number of years, Scott Fensome has ventured into the world of auctions, and in particular lost luggage crates, typically consisting of suitcases left behind by passengers.

In the UK, where the 26-year-old resides, luggage left at airports goes up for auction if it's not claimed within three months.

Scott has launched a career from this by purchasing lost luggage, documenting his finds on TikTok, before selling some of the items on for a profit.

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The Brit does keep some items for himself however, including a $1,900 Prada gilet, which was certainly an unexpected surprise.

Speaking to UNILAD, Scott revealed that he keeps clothes from lost luggage 'all the time', with a personal favorite being a brand new Zara jacket he now wears a lot.

But nothing comes close to the Prada find, as Scott explained: "I've got a really nice Prada gilet that was £1400 ($1,900) and I kept that because I thought I'm never going to spend £1400 on a jacket but I will keep one.

The gilet was certainly a pleasant surprise (Supplied)

"We can't sell it for 1400 quid and then I've got to go through the process of getting it verified and it's a whole thing. So I just kept it, I keep so many clothes."

Recently, Scott thought he'd hit the jackpot after uncovering a bracelet he believed was worth in the region of $13,000.

However, after extensive research and a trip to the jewelers, the TikToker was left disappointed to find out it was 'fake gold from the 70s'.

Aside from that, Scott does find a lot of expensive items in lost luggage, including iPads, AirPods and Nike Air Maxes.

Scott has found a number of expensive items in lost luggage (Supplied)

He went on to say that items valued at the $70 mark are big for his business, with these items all adding up.

We asked Scott if he ever feels bad for the original owners of the luggage after losing their possessions.

The content creator replied: "Kind of, there's times when I thought I'd be a bit gutted, but then the process of them claiming it is every single item is ticketed and is booked in.

"They know where they've left it and so a lot of time I feel people just can't be bothered. If they wanted to [claim the luggage] they've got three months."