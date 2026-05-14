A man who purchases lost luggage for a living came close to 'throwing up' after opening a 'disgusting' item found in an airport suitcase he bought at an auction.

Scott Fensome, 26, was a plumber by trade when the Covid pandemic hit and after being furloughed, he decided he wanted to do something a little bit different with his career.

The Brit decided to mess around with online auctions, and that's when he came across lost luggage.

You see, if lost airport luggage is left unclaimed for three months, it then goes up for auction, with Scott documenting his finds on the likes of TikTok and Instagram.

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While Scott has kept a number of clothing items, including a $1,900 Prada Gilet, uncovered in lost luggage for himself, there are some finds which have been truly horrifying.

Speaking to UNILAD, the content creator recalled opening a 'disgusting' item which ‘nearly made him throw up’.

"Near to when I started, we found this storage tub and it had fermented fish bones in it," he explained.

"It was so disgusting, I didn't know what it was and then all the comments came in saying they were fermented fish bones."

Certainly not what you expect to find... (Supplied)

"It must have been for a dish or something," Scott added, before stating the fish bones would have been kept in storage for three months, as per the selling rules of lost travel luggage in the UK.

Scott continued: "You couldn't smell it to begin with because it was in a silk container, but because I'm recording a TikTok I had to open it.

"I nearly threw up; I was gagging, it was disgusting."

The businessman went on to say he was certainly surprised by the disgusting food find given he found a 'sweet pudding' that 'smelled quite nice' in the same crate.

Scott has been purchasing lost luggage since Covid (Supplied)

Scott has essentially got a new wardrobe from the lost luggage he's purchased in recent years, including that very expensive Prada item.

So, does the content creator feel bad for the original owner?

"Kind of, there's times when I thought I'd be a bit gutted, but then the process of them claiming it is every single item is ticketed and is booked in," Scott quipped.

"They know where they've left it and so a lot of time I feel people just can't be bothered. If they wanted to [claim the luggage] they've got three months."

Scott will for sure be hoping he doesn't come across fish bones again, though!