Walmart is one of those stores that makes you realize just how much you need a new robot vacuum or desk chair, and it's easy to get caught by temptation as you wander the store aisles. But what if you could still get your hands on those "essentials" while saving money at the same time?

Luckily, the store has a very simple way of allowing you to do that, and the best part is you don't even need to leave your house to take advantage of it.

Walmart's Flash Deals are exactly what they sound like - blink-and-you'll-miss-them offers which are available on the website for a limited amount of time, so you have to move fast to make the most of them.

A quick look at the site today (May 14) shows everything from a 12 pack of Altoids to a new dehumidifier, which has been marked down by $109.99 in the flash sale.

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Walmart's deals are only available for a limited time (Walmart)

Other items up for grabs include clothes, dog treats, cookwear and a TV - all of which are up to 65 percent off.

The countdown is on to save money though - literally. Walmart's website features a counter to let you know how long you have to take advantage of the deals. For example, if I were in need of a new bluetooth speaker, I'd have exactly one day and 20 hours left to save a huge $161.30.

The treasure trove of deals are hidden on Walmart's website under the 'Deals' link on the menu bar. This takes you to the deals page, which then features a button for 'Flash Deals'.

What are some Flash Deals available today?

Lenovo V15 G4 15.6" FHD Laptop - $549.98, down from $679.00

SAMSUNG 55” Class S90D OLED Smart TV - $899.99, down from $969.00

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 - $194.40, down from $249.99

Bigzzia Gaming Chair Office Chair, Ergonomic Game Chair - $89.99, down from $149.99

With the clock ticking, what are you waiting for? Those new air fryers, watches and mirrors are calling!



