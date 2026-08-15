Family of ex-Cambridge professor Jason Arday speak out as he's found dead following plagiarism row

The family of an academic who was found dead after resigning his professorship at Cambridge have issued a public statement.

Jason Arday had been at the centre of accusations around plagiarism relating to his PhD thesis, which he denied.

Arday was appointed as a professor at the University of Cambridge in the UK in 2023, becoming the youngest black man to attain a professorship at the university.

He was found unresponsive at his home in South London, and police have said that the death is not being treated as suspicious after ambulance responders called police to the scene at around 3pm on August 14.

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Now, Arday's family have released a statement in which they have pleaded for the press to 'please leave us alone now', and said they believe that a 'campaign of misinformation' directed at Arday had become 'too much for him'.

“Jason was subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse for more than three years since he accepted the role of professor at Cambridge University by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him," the statement shared with The Guardian said.

“The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone.

Arday had been a professor at the University of Cambridge (Getty Stock)

“We are in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son.

“We won’t comment further at this point beyond asking the press to leave us alone now, and to stop the campaign of harassment which has been waged against Jason and his family for too long.”

Arday had announced his resignation, saying he was leaving the post because 'relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love'.

A statement announcing his stepping down read: “It is with profound sadness that I write to resign, with immediate effect, from my position at the University of Cambridge and Jesus College.

“When I accepted the extraordinary honour of becoming professor of sociology at Cambridge, it was, without question, the greatest professional privilege of my life.”

The Metropolitan Police in London have also issued a statement, with a spokesperson saying: “A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Arday's family have spoken out after his death (Jason Arday)

“At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious.

"The case is being investigated by officers from the Met’s central south command unit. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was among those to issue a statement following Arday's death, saying that Arday had been subjected to a 'pernicious public shaming'.

“Jason Arday was the victim of a pernicious public shaming that other people in his position simply wouldn’t have faced," said Khan.

"His death was a tragedy, but once again it should be a wake-up call for all of us.”

Arday had been accused of plagiarising parts of his PhD thesis, accusations which he denied.

Following an investigation Liverpool John Moores University, where he had studied the PhD, did not find evidence of plagiarism.

However, The University of Cambridge had announced that it would opening up a further investigation shortly before Arday's resignation.