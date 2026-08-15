Family of ex-Cambridge professor Jason Arday speak out as he's found dead following plagiarism row
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Family of ex-Cambridge professor Jason Arday speak out as he's found dead following plagiarism row

Arday had recently resigned from his post at the University of Cambridge

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: University of Cambridge

Topics: UK News, Education, News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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