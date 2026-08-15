Bryan Kohberger psychological evaluation details killer's 8 mental health disorders
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Bryan Kohberger psychological evaluation details killer's 8 mental health disorders

Detailed psychiatric records provide new insight into the complex psychological profile of the man convicted of University of Idaho murders.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Crime, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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