Earth, Wind & Fire star John Paris in induced coma after cardiac incident

The drummer in the hit group Earth, Wind, & Fire has been placed in an induced coma following a health episode.

John Paris, 58, has been in hospital since last Thursday after a private ambulance and fire engine had responded to a 'cardiac incident' at the venue.

He was taken to hospital prior to the band performing with Lionel Richie at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said that a private ambulance and fire engine had gone to the venue and one patient was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

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In a post shared on Facebook on August 13, Shelly Clark, the wife of fellow band member Verdine White, took to social media with an update on his health and condition.

She revealed that he had briefly woken up from the induced coma, and had spoken to his wife Kathy Merrick.

In the lengthy statement, she explained that John's loved ones had 'intentionally kept many details of John's condition private out of respect for him and his family'.

She added that his loved ones 'feel it's important that everyone hears the story directly from us so there is no confusion about where things stand today.'

Paris performing with Earth, Wind, & Fire (Chris McKay/Getty Images)

"When John arrived at the hospital, his doctors placed him into an induced coma while they worked to provide the critical care he needed," she wrote.

"From the very beginning, Kathy and daughter Kyla remained by his side.

"One of John's closest friends, Eddie M, has also faithfully remained at his bedside every day, hoping and praying alongside the family."

Shelly also explained that 'when everything unfolded' the tour manager for Earth, Wind & Fire Toshi had been 'by John's side', and paid tribute to 'her steady presence, care, and support during those first moments', saying that it 'meant more than words can express'.

After the drummer was placed in a coma, accompanied by his loved ones, Shelly said that there 'came a moment no one in the room will ever forget' when he 'opened his eyes'.

Recalling what happened next, she said: "He looked around the room and quietly asked, 'Where's Kathy?'

"Once he saw her, you could feel the relief that swept through everyone."

The band had due to perform with Lionel Richie (Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

She recalled that afterwards 'for a few precious moments, everyone saw the John they know and love,' but 'that moment was short-lived'.

The post explained that doctors had decided to again sedate John 'so his body could stabilize and continue receiving the best possible care'.

"Today, John remains resting under sedation while his medical team carefully monitors him and determines the safest path forward," the post said. "Although this has been an emotional roller coaster, there have continued to be small moments that give those closest to him hope."

It added: "Even now, John appears to show slight responses when music is played.

'For a man whose life has been devoted to music, those moments have been incredibly meaningful to everyone at his bedside."

She went on to thank everyone for their support, and said that there will be updates 'when there is meaningful news to report.'

"John's journey is far from over," the post read.