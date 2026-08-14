Earth, Wind & Fire star John Paris in induced coma after cardiac incident
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Earth, Wind & Fire star John Paris in induced coma after cardiac incident

John Paris was hospitalized last Thursday ahead of a performance with Lionel Richie

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Celebrity, Music

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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