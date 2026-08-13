Inside the lives of Michael Jackson's children Prince, Paris and Bigi, 17 years after their father's death
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Inside the lives of Michael Jackson's children Prince, Paris and Bigi, 17 years after their father's death

Jackson had three children before he died in 2009, who were called his 'first priority' by his publicist

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Topics: Michael Jackson, Celebrity, US News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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