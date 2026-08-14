Failed $2.2 billion California solar farm forced to close is now defying Trump after reopening
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Failed $2.2 billion California solar farm forced to close is now defying Trump after reopening

Both the Trump and Biden administrations wanted the plant to close, but it is still open

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, California, Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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