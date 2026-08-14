Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to UnitedHealthcare CEO's death
Home>News>Crime

Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to UnitedHealthcare CEO's death

Luigi Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images

Topics: Luigi Mangione, New York, Crime, News, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: