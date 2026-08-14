Mom's painful symptoms dismissed by doctors as anxiety turned out to be rare condition
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Mom's painful symptoms dismissed by doctors as anxiety turned out to be rare condition

Abigail was diagnosed with Ebstein’s anomaly in 2024

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Health, UK News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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