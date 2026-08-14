Melania Trump's bizarre body double theory reignites as people are convinced they know who it is
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Melania Trump's bizarre body double theory reignites as people are convinced they know who it is

Melania Trump's long-running body double conspiracy has flared up again after a mysterious sighting

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

Topics: Melania Trump, Conspiracy Theories, Donald Trump

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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