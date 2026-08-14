Melania Trump's bizarre body double theory reignites as people are convinced they know who it is

Melania Trump's long-running 'body double' conspiracy theory has returned again, with social media users claiming they have finally worked out who is supposedly standing in for the First Lady.

The bizarre speculation has followed Melania for years, with her sunglasses and choice of shoes previously being used as supposed evidence by online detectives.

This time, the claims came after Donald Trump was seen stepping off Air Force One on Tuesday (Aug. 11) alongside a woman some viewers thought resembled his wife.

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Melania, 56, has not been seen publicly with the president since the pair attended the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19.

After clips and images of the latest Air Force One appearance circulated online, users quickly settled on a name: 31-year-old Trump aide Margo Martin.

Social media users claim Martin could be Melania’s supposed stand-in (Icon Sportswire/Contributor/Getty Images)

Spotted by The Mirror, one X user shared an image of Trump alongside the sunglasses-wearing woman and asked: "Hey @margomartin .. Is this you?"

The same account went further, posting in the same thread on X (formerly Twitter) footage with the claim: "Here's the original video where @MargoMartin47 exits AF1 with Trump, pretending

They also posted a follow-up saying: "Margo often works as a body double for Melania. Interesting", along with: “Margo is busted!”

However, the posts provided no evidence that Martin has ever acted as a stand-in for Melania, and the latest claims remain officially social media speculation at present.

Martin has nevertheless been photographed alongside Trump on numerous occasions, whilst her similar hair colour and tendency to wear large or dark sunglasses have apparently helped fuel the comparisons online.

Trump has previously referred to Martin as ‘the most beautiful photographer in the world.’

This is far from the first time the body double theory has resurfaced around Melania. The ‘body double’ conspiracy started back in November 2024 — when social media users were first convinced Melania used a lookalike stand-in on election day.

Melania was last seen publicly with Trump at the World Cup final (Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA / Contributor/Getty Images)

One person wrote at the time: "This is absolutely, categorically not Melania. This imposter's been wearing sunglasses indoors all day."

Others disputed the theory, with one person insisting: "On this occasion, it's definitely Melania."

The conspiracy returned in April 2025, when viewers questioned Melania's appearance as she walked towards a helicopter with Trump before travelling overseas.

On that occasion, people fixated on her flat shoes and coat, with one person writing: "Melania never wears flat shoes either…I’m betting that this is the fake body double Melania because the real Melania did not want to have to go and stay with Trump overseas for the entire trip…"

Another simply wrote: "Fake Melania."

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.





Melania Trump's ‘body double’ conspiracy

October 2017

People believed big sunglasses = something to hide (Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

The theory kicked off in October 2017 when Melania was pictured sporting a pair of oversized, dark sunglasses after visiting a US Secret Service training facility in Maryland.

Apparently, this was enough to convince people she’d allegedly been ‘replaced’.

Trump didn’t help matters by bizarrely telling reporters: “My wife Melania, who happens to be right here.”

The first lady ended up taking her sunnies off, proving she hadn’t been replaced at all.

At the time of the rumours, a spokesperson for Melania told CNN: “Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the First Lady is doing on behalf of children.”

July 2018

Theories ran wild again when the Trumps attended a NATO summit in Brussels (BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

After she disembarked from Air Force One ahead of the 2018 NATO summit in Brussels, people were once again convinced that ‘fake Melania’ had returned.

However, this was soon debunked when more photographs of her in Belgium surfaced, but you have to love the determination, right?

March 2019

Speculation about a Melania ‘body double’ sprang up again in March 2019, and it seemed that her husband had enough of it.

At the time, Trump tweeted: “The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time!”

October 2020

Conspiracy theorists saw a photograph taken of Trump and Melania onboard the Marine One helicopter as they headed to a presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, in October 2020.

The image quickly went viral, with some claiming the first lady’s smile and teeth looked ‘different’ to how they normally do.

This rumour mill prompted an investigation by USA Today, which confirmed the body sub gossip was ‘false’.

April 2025

The theory was reignited at Pope Francis' funeral (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Melania was accused of using a ‘body double’ once again in April 2025. All she did this time was attend Pope Francis’ funeral.

Dressed in a black blazer dress and veil, she was seen paying her respects at the Vatican. However, these pictures caused one social media user to write: “Holy smokes! ! Where is Melania? ? No one's fooled by the body double beside Trump. This one is finally revealed as the fake Melania. Look at those un-sunglassed eyes: overly made up, not Melania's eyes or cheekbones.”

June 2025

Critics debated if it was really the FLOTUS at the military parade in June 2025 (DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Last summer, Trump and Melania attended a military parade to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary - though skeptics were once again distracted by the 'body double' conspiracy.

“The Army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight you've made all Americans very proud,” Trump said during a speech.

“Every other country celebrates their victories. It's about time America did too. That's what we're doing tonight.”



