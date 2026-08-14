Lindsay Clancy’s phone search history revealed before she killed her three children - including alarming question
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Lindsay Clancy’s phone search history revealed before she killed her three children - including alarming question

Heartbreaking journal entries in which Clancy expressed fears about her parenting were also read out

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Lindsay Clancy, True crime, Mental Health, Massachusetts, Parenting, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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