Who could replace Trump's press secretary after president called Karoline Leavitt 'one of the best in history'

Karoline Leavitt is set to step down as White House press secretary at the end of the month, but who will replace her?

Earlier this week Donald Trump announced that Leavitt is stepping down from her position to focus on her young family.

The 28-year-old welcomed her second child with husband Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior, in May.

Trump penned on Truth Social: "Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!

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"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections."

He concluded his post telling Leavitt that her time as press secretary was a 'job well done'.

Now Trump has to find a replacement for Leavitt and these are some of the potential candidates, according to BBC News.

Anna Kelly

Anna Kelly could be in the running to replace Leavitt (@AnnaKelly47/Twitter)

Anna Kelly is currently works under Leavitt as deputy press secretary.

Kelly, 29, has represented the White House in the media previously. Prior to working for the White House, she was national press secretary for the Republican National Committee.

She got this job while studying for a master’s in political management at George Washington University, according to The i Paper.

Steven Cheung

Steven Cheung is the White House's communications director (Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images)

Steven Cheung is currently the White House's communications director and is a long-time Trump adviser.

He's known for giving fiery responses to the media on public relations. For example, when Mark Ruffalo criticized the Trump administration earlier this year for its handling of immigration, Cheung fired back and branded the Marvel star as 'one of the worst actors in the business'.

Before joining Trump's team, Cheung had been the head of communications for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Katie Miller

Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller (Shannon Finney/WireImage)

Katie Miller is a former Trump staffer-turned-podcaster. She has her own show called The Katie Miller Pod and has over 65,000 subscribers.

On her most recent episode she sat down with Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette.

Miller is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and served as press secretary former Vice-President Mike Pence.

Sage Steele

Sage Steele could be in the running for press secretary (Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar)

Sage Steele is a former television anchor and sportscaster who spent 16 years working at ESPN.

The 53-year-old campaigned for Trump during his 2024 election. Reportedly she traveled to cities like Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York, to ask as an unofficial spokesperson for Trump.

She left EPSN in 2023 following a settlement with the sports network after a dispute involving comments she had made about vaccination requirements and other subjects, The Economic Times reports.