Who could replace Trump's press secretary after president called Karoline Leavitt 'one of the best in history'
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Who could replace Trump's press secretary after president called Karoline Leavitt 'one of the best in history'

One rumored candidate is a well-known podcaster

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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