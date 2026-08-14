What caused man to be partially sucked out of Ryanair plane at 15,000ft revealed in report
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What caused man to be partially sucked out of Ryanair plane at 15,000ft revealed in report

Ljubiša Karović considers himself 'lucky' to have survived the ordeal

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News

Topics: Plane, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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