Wild fasting simulation shows what happens to your body when you don't eat for 36 hours
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Wild fasting simulation shows what happens to your body when you don't eat for 36 hours

Intermittent fasting has been widely celebrated for helping users to shift extra pounds, but experts warn there are several hidden dangers

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Health, Food and Drink

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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