Former professional boxer Prichard Colón dies at 33, over a decade after life-altering ring injury

Former professional boxer Prichard Colón has died at the age of 33, more than a decade after a catastrophic brain injury sustained during a 2015 match altered his life forever.

His father, Richard Colón, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Thursday, August 13, sharing a statement on social media expressing that his son had passed away surrounded by the love of his family.

It read: "Good morning, my people. I regret to inform you of the departure of my son Prichard from this earthly world," Richard Colón wrote.

"Now he is in a better world. I did everything possible to fulfil his wish, his dream of bringing him on vacation to Puerto Rico as he so desired, but it couldn't be done.

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“Thank you for so many years of love and prayers.”

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) both issued tributes honoring the former super welterweight standout in the hours after the news broke.

"A warrior until the very end," the World Boxing Organization wrote on its X account. "The WBO family mourns the passing of Prichard Colón, whose courage, strength, and fighting spirit transcended the ring. His greatest fight became a testament to resilience and the unwavering love of his family."

Meanwhile, the WBA wrote: "We mourn the passing of Prichard Colón. A true warrior in every sense of the word, Prichard left us with profound lessons about life, resilience, and our sport. The entire boxing community mourns this heartbreaking and significant loss. Rest in peace, champion."

The boxer, seen here fighting Terrel Williams back in 2015, died at the age of 33, his family confirmed (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 2015 tragedy that changed boxing forever

A rising star in the sport with a 16-0 record, Colón's life took a tragic turn on October 17, 2015, during a bout against Terrel Williams in Fairfax, Virginia.

Throughout the match, Colón repeatedly complained to the referee about receiving strikes to the back of his head—an illegal blow known in combat sports as a "rabbit punch."

After being knocked down in the ninth round, Colón’s corner mistakenly began removing his gloves, believing the 10-round fight was over, leading to an automatic disqualification.

Moments after stepping out of the ring, Colón experienced severe dizziness and vomited in his dressing room before collapsing.

He was rushed to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where doctors discovered a massive brain bleed. He underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and subsequently spent 221 days in a coma.





A legacy of safety and love

Although Colón survived, the brain injury left him unable to walk or speak normally, requiring intensive physical therapy and dedicated around-the-clock care provided primarily by his mother, Nieves, and his father in Orlando, Florida.

Colón's tragic injury became a catalyst for major reform in professional boxing.

The WBC officially introduced the "Prichard Colón Rule," establishing a zero-tolerance policy for rabbit punches, mandating stricter referee warnings, and allowing immediate point deductions to better protect fighters from brain trauma.

In 2021, the WBC honored Colón by bestowing him with an honorary WBC World Championship belt for his bravery and enduring spirit.