Former professional boxer Prichard Colón dies at 33, over a decade after life-altering ring injury
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Former professional boxer Prichard Colón dies at 33, over a decade after life-altering ring injury

The Puerto Rican fighter, whose 2015 tragedy prompted revolutionary safety changes in boxing, has passed away following a long health battle

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Topics: Boxing, Sport

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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