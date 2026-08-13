Man gets emotional surprise when notes from his late parents arrive 26 years later
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Man gets emotional surprise when notes from his late parents arrive 26 years later

A postcard 'from heaven' mailed from Europe finally reached their son's home decades after they passed away

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: ABC7

Topics: Travel, US News, California

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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