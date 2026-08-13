Driver who killed bride on her wedding day asked controversial question in jail call to her dad
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Driver who killed bride on her wedding day asked controversial question in jail call to her dad

Jamie Lee Komoroski, the drunk driver who killed Samantha Hutchinson, has sparked outrage after her phone call to her dad went viral

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Folly Beach Police Department

Topics: South Carolina, US News, Crime

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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