Man, 29, ended up with 'sizeable lump' in his chest after ignoring initial cancer signs because he was 'too young'
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Man, 29, ended up with 'sizeable lump' in his chest after ignoring initial cancer signs because he was 'too young'

Jack Hamilton ended up being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Cancer, Health, UK News, Features

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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