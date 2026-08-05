Woman who was misdiagnosed with cancer underwent hysterectomy before lab mix-up uncovered
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Woman who was misdiagnosed with cancer underwent hysterectomy before lab mix-up uncovered

Cassandra Barksdale had told her kids she had five years to live

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: 11 Alive

Topics: Health, Cancer, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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