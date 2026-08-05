A passenger on board a recent Air India flight has issued an urgent plea after experiencing severe turbulence, which she described as the 'worst two hours' of her life.

Air India flight AI2379, which had departed Phuket in Thailand for Delhi, India, on Tuesday 'experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise', according to the airline.

17 people, including 13 passengers and four crew members, 'sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation', Air India explained in a press release.

A total of 137 passengers and eight crew members were on the flight.

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A passenger and X user who goes by the name of 'Minchen' took to the social media platform to explain how the horror left her thinking she 'wasn't going to make it'.

After safely landing in the Indian capital, Minchen issued an urgent plea to frequent flyers, while also detailing what she saw on board.

She wrote: "The worst two hours of my life. Please, please, please always wear your seatbelt on a plane, even when the seatbelt sign is off.

"I saw people being thrown into the air, hitting their heads, and getting injured. For a while, I genuinely thought we weren’t going to make it. I hope everyone is okay!"

The Air India flight safely landed in Delhi after the incident (Getty Stock Photo)

In an update detailed on Wednesday, Air India confirmed all 13 injured passengers have since been discharged from hospital, though 'four crew members remain under medical care and continue to receive treatment'.

The airline added: "Air India teams remain present at the hospitals and are in close contact with those affected, providing all necessary assistance and support.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India's foremost priority. We will continue to support those affected and their families, and will work closely with the relevant authorities as the investigation progresses."

The aircraft is believed to have dropped around 300 feet, The Times of India reported, while one video posted by Asian News International (ANI) on X showed a passenger on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance as they clutched an ice pack onto their head.

Viviana, another passenger on board, told the outlet of the terror that unfolded in the skies.

She said: "The flight started to have a big turbulence. I saw my sister fly up and my mother [was] knocked on the head. My phone [flew] away ... People [sitting] behind me [were] injured very, very badly. One guy had blood all over his face. It was horrible; I thought [I could] die.

"It was really scary. All the flight, I was shaking and crying. It was horrible. I cannot hear well, I think from the pitch pressure."

Flight-tracking website FlightAware reveals that flight AI2379 departed Phuket International Airport on time at 8:27am local time on Tuesday before landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi 43 minutes ahead of schedule at 11:07am.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

UNILAD has reached out to Air India for comment.