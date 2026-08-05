Air India passenger who feared she 'wasn't going to make it' during turbulent flight details horrifying scenes on board
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Air India passenger who feared she 'wasn't going to make it' during turbulent flight details horrifying scenes on board

The passenger feared she 'wasn't going to make it'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Air India, Travel, India

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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