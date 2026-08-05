Man who saw Jesus and heaven when he 'died for 45 minutes' details second encounter he had 24 hours later

A man who claims to have seen Jesus after he was 'pronounced dead for a good 45 minutes' has shared a second encounter he had with the son of God.

Mike McKinsey felt unwell after shortly after arriving at the destination of his son's wedding, which was some five hours from where he lived.

The construction superintendent from Chattanooga, Tennessee, headed to the wedding destination early 'to get to know the bride's family better and give the kids a little vacation before starting back to school,' he told UNILAD.

Mike thought he'd just 'come down with the flu', so he decided to push through, but shortly after the rehearsal dinner, he began to develop a fever and was unable to sleep.

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The Tennessee dad did manage to get through the day, though he was soon transported to hospital after his son's special day.

Health officials suspected Mike had appendicitis and he was swiftly taken into surgery.

This is when Mike claimed to have seen Jesus, before having a similar sighting 24 hours later.

Mike has opened up on his experience of having a second encounter with Jesus (Instagram/ @ mmckinsey22)

He recalled to UNILAD: "I woke up and could barely breathe. I called the nurse and she told me I was coming down with pneumonia. More nurses came in and hooked me up to oxygen, put ice blankets on me because my temperature was over 104.

"They gave me a spirometer to breathe into. As the nurses were leaving, I felt a holy presence enter the room. I knew Jesus was back and I figured he was coming to take me back to heaven for good this time!

"I knew I waited too long to get checked out. But he sat down at the end of my bed and started talking to me."

Mike described what Jesus looked like after their encounter (Instagram/@mmckinsey22)

Mike continued: "When he spoke, the nurse who had stayed in the room couldn't hear him. And when I spoke to him, she couldn't hear me either! He said: 'I had to get you flat on your back away from all the distractions so you could hear me'.

"He went on to tell me I would make a full recovery and he was calling me out to do more for his kingdom."

Mike revealed that the whole conversation lasted a total of three hours.

An AI mockup based on Mike's description of Jesus (UNILAD)

During his first encounter with Jesus, Mike said Christ himself 'walked in as a physical person', wearing a white robe, with 'darker skin than [he] had been shown as a kid'.

"[He] had a short dark brown beard with dark wavy hair. His eyes were a dark greenish blue. Even though he looked different, I knew immediately that it was Jesus. As he came closer to me, he held out his hand and said, 'I want to answer your prayer'. I was very confused and thought I must have died, but I took his hand," Mike told UNILAD.

The figure then lead Mike to what he believed was heaven.

Recalling what exactly he witnessed, Mike added: "I was standing on beautiful, lush green grass, a very dark green. The blades of grass were perfectly manicured. My senses were heightened to the point that I could feel every blade of grass touching my feet. I even knew the exact number of blades of grass!"

Mike went on to describe the scene as a hill filled with flowers which 'seemed to be swaying in a slight wind, but there was no wind'.