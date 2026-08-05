Man who saw Jesus and heaven when he 'died for 45 minutes' details second encounter he had 24 hours later
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Man who saw Jesus and heaven when he 'died for 45 minutes' details second encounter he had 24 hours later

The Tennessee man revealed he spoke with Jesus for a total of three hours

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Health, Religion

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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