Trump's approval rating revealed in eye-opening new poll but president says 'don't believe them'

A poll has revealed President Donald Trump's approval rating has slipped significantly and a new first for America in which party people would entrust with the economy.

Conducted from Wednesday through to Monday, a Reuters/ Ipsos poll asked Americans whether or not they approve of current president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Well, a mere 35 percent said yes.

This marks a two percent decline since when the poll asked the same question a month prior.

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What's more, the poll then asked participants who they believe would do a better job at managing the economy - the Democrats, the Republicans or another party entirely.

And the answer marks a historical first.

Trump's latest polling numbers are in (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images))

Of those polled, 37 percent of registered voters chose Democrats versus 36 who chose Republicans.

And then 27 percent of those polled said they weren't entirely sure or would back another party instead.

Sadly for Trump, this isn't the only poll to have recently released showing a decline in support for him either.

There's more? (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Other poll results

An Economist/ YouGov poll from July 25-27 revealed 62 percent of those polled disapprove of Trump's job performance compared to a measly 34 percent of US adult citizens approving.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds revealed 73 percent of US adults don't believe the POTUS is dedicating enough attention to some of the greatest problems the country is currently facing.

His overall approval rating on the poll came out at 34 percent with only 15 percent strongly approving.

A Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll released July 29 specifically addressed the US' military action in Iran.

It revealed 74 percent of votes oppose the US' decision to send ground troops into the country, versus 19 percent in support.

It also saw 32 percent of voters approve of Trump's handling of his presidency versus 58 disapproving, 10 percent not weighing in at all.

And Trump has since taken to Truth Social to clarify his 'REAL polling numbers'.

Trump coming for the polls (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump's response to 'polling numbers'

In a post to Truth Social shared on August 3, he wrote: "My REAL Polling Numbers, not those made up by the Fake News Media, are the best they have ever been, and why wouldn’t they be with the biggest tax cuts and employment numbers EVER, the biggest outside Investment in America in World history, a totally secure Border, a giant Victory in Venezuela, the Denuclearization of Iran, unparalleled respect and success throughout the World, and much more?

"Don’t believe the Radical Left’s Fake Poll numbers. They are Crooked and Corrupt, just like the Country Destroying Dumocrats are Crooked and Corrupt. VOTE REPUBLICAN FOR GREATNESS IN AMERICA! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT."