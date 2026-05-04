President Trump's approval rating has been revealed in a brutal new poll as gas prices continue to increase in the US.

Several key issues have led to the president being hit with high disapproval ratings, with many Americans not agreeing with his handling of things like inflation and rising prices.

The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, released on Sunday (May 3), revealed that 66 percent disapprove of Trump's handling of the Iran war, with only 33 percent approving.

Issues surrounding the economy were where Trump was given the highest disapproval ratings.

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The way he has dealt with rising prices hasn't gone down well with Americans, with only 23 percent approving while a whopping 76 percent disapproved of his handling of the situation.

In another major blow, 72 percent disapprove of how Trump has dealt with inflation and 65 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy.

Trump has been hit with high disapproval ratings (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The president's tax plan earned him a disapproval rating of 61 percent.

A similar poll was conducted back in February - prior to the Iran war - which saw Trump's approval rating on the economy at 41 percent.

The latest findings also revealed that a growing number of Americans are losing faith in Trump's ability to lead the US, with 55 percent saying he's not in good enough physical shape for the role of president and around six in ten believing he doesn't have the mental sharpness.

Recent economic troubles in the US, such as rising gas prices, have been blamed on the Iran war by Trump and he has continued to disregard concerns.

"But I did something that was, I don't know, foolish, brave, but it was smart,” he said at an event in Florida.

“I would do it again, but I thought the numbers would be much worse. I thought the stock market would go down much more.

"I thought the oil prices would go up much more. I said, 'But we have no choice whether it does or doesn't.’”

The state of the economy can be understood through gas prices for many, as the majority need fuel to travel to and from work.

Oil prices have dramatically increased since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran - and they continue to rise.

Prices are now the highest since 2022, with oil believed to have surpassed $126 a barrel.

Brent crude rose by almost 7 percent overnight, reaching $126.41 per barrel before decreasing to $116.3 per barrel.

Gas prices have hiked in the US (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Oil and natural gas shipping channel Strait of Hormuz remains closed and peace talks are said to have stalled.

Trump has spoken about the possibility of gas prices dropping, telling Fox News: “I hope so. I mean, I think so. It could be, it could be. Or the same. Or maybe a little bit higher.

"But it should be around the same, I think this won’t be that much longer."