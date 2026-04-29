President Trump has issued a stark nuclear warning to Germany after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz claimed that Iran has been 'humiliating' the US during the war.

Germany's leader said on Monday (April 27) that Iran had been embarrassing the US after dragging American diplomats out to Pakistan for futile peace talks regarding the ongoing war.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran in February, with Iran responding by launching attacks on Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf.

Merz, who was speaking to students in Marsberg, claimed that the Iranians were 'obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skilled at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result'.

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Just one month after he met with President Trump at the White House in March, the chancellor added: "An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards. And so I hope that this ends as quickly as possible."

The German leader, Friedrich Merz, did not hold back with his claims about the Iran war. (Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

But Trump did not take lightly to the leader's comments, and swiftly drafted a response to the bold claims on his platform, Truth Social.

The president wrote: "The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

"He doesn’t know what he’s talking about! If Iran had a nuclear weapon, the whole world would be held hostage."

He continued: "I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other nations, or presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically, and otherwise! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

It comes after a leaked Pentagon email allegedly explored ways that the US could hold its NATO allies accountable after the Iran war rift, as per Reuters.





A US official told the outlet that the Trump administration believes it has been failed by many countries, in regards to ​supporting US operations.

The leaked email allegedly detailed suspending Spain from the alliance, as well as reviewing America's position on the UK's claim to the Falkland Islands

However, it seems that a historical royal visit has smoothed things over significantly between the US and the UK, at a time where their special relationship appeared to be in jeopardy.

King Charles and Queen Camilla flew across the pond earlier this week to meet Trump at the White House, as the King addressed the US Congress.

"Time and time again," he said in his speech, "Our two countries have always found ways to come together."

The official visit is the first since Queen Elizabeth II's in 2007.

President Trump was quick to put the German leader in his place. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The most bizarre quotes and announcements from Trump's second term

He won't deport Prince Harry because 'he has enough problems with Meghan'

In early 2025, Trump was asked during an interview with the New York Post if he had plans to kick Prince Harry out of the US amid ongoing questions about his immigration status.

"I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife," he said. "She’s terrible."

Saying Volodymyr Zelenskyy was 'all dressed up' in military attire

Ahead of a 2025 meeting in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian president wore a black, long-sleeved polo shirt featuring the Ukrainian trident - after which he'd vowed not to wear a suit until Russia's invasion of his country would come to an end.

Trump jokily said as he greeted Zelenskyy: "Oh look, you’re all dressed up."

Saying Denmark doesn't have a right to Greenland - despite it belonging to them

When the US was involved in that dispute over Greenland, as Trump wanted the land to be America’s, he claimed that Denmark didn't have the 'right' to the country.

Well, it's clear Trump didn't realize that Greenland is a self-governing, autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark, and has been part of Denmark for 600 years.

A promise to bring back plastic straws

Again in 2025, Trump - who sold branded plastic straws during his 2020 election campaign - said paper straws 'don't work' and 'disgustingly' dissolve when being used.

"These things don’t work," he said. "I’ve had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode."

Saying the Biden administration spent $8 million making mice transgender

During his address to Congress in March 2025, Trump accused the Biden administration of spending $8 million on 'transgender mice' experiments.

PBS later fact-checked this and concluded that this claim was false, with PBS News Hour's White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López saying 'the idea that scientists are making mice transgender is false'.

"These experiments were studying the effects of gender-affirming hormones on asthma and on whether gender-affirming hormones increase breast cancer risk," Barrón-López explained.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

On his first day in office for his second term of presidency in January 2025, Trump infamously signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America to honor 'American greatness'.

It's important to note that the change applies only to US federal communications and maps.

Saying a day like The Purge would 'curb crime'

During his 2024 election campaign, Trump wildly called for 'one real rough, nasty' and 'violent day' of police retaliation in order to eradicate crime 'immediately' - which many drew comparisons to the thriller film The Purge.

"One rough hour — and I mean real rough — the word will get out and it will end immediately, you know? It will end immediately," Trump said to the crowd in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Calling Kamala Harris a 's**t' vice president

Another moment during his 2024 election campaign saw Trump take aim at his opponent, former vice president Kamala Harris.

He told his supporters: "We have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore. We can’t stand you, you’re a s**t vice president. The worst."