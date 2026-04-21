Donald Trump has been sending mixed messages on his social media channel about the ongoing war with Iran.

Peace talks are currently being negotiated, with the potential for them to be held in Islamabad.

Pakistan was able to broker a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran after Trump posted that 'a whole civilization will die tonight'.

It's still not confirmed whether the talks will go ahead as the deadline for an agreement looms, and Trump has denied that he is under pressure to reach an agreement with Iran, saying in a phone interview: "I’m not going to be rushed into making a bad deal. We’ve got all the time in the world.”

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Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have also continued to escalate, with the crucial shipping line again descending into chaos.

Meanwhile Trump has been taking to his social media platform Truth Social with a series of mixed messages about the war and the potential ceasefire agreement.

Trump frequently takes to social media with posts about the Iran war (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In one, he appeared to say that the US would be sending representatives to negotiate in Pakistan.

He wrote: "My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations."

Trump then claimed that a US blockade had closed the Strait of Hormuz, and not Iran, saying: "Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day!"

Concluding his post, the US president wrote: "IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!"

In another post, Trump criticized media reporting on the war, calling it 'fake news'.

The posts gave a mixed impression about Iran (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I’m winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing and, if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War," he wrote.

A third post saw Trump make bizarre comparisons to previous wars including World War One and World War Two, claiming that the war with Iran would soon be over.

IN a single long sentence, he wrote: "Despite World War I lasting 4 years, 3 months, and 14 days, World War II lasting 6 years and 1 day, the Korean War lasting 3 years, 1 month, and 2 days, the Vietnam War lasting 19 years, 5 months, and 29 days, and Iraq lasting 8 years, 8 months, and 28 days, they like to say that I promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran, and actually, from the Military standpoint, it was far faster than that, but I’m not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been."

Trump then went on to refer to Democrats as 'TRAITORS ALL', and claimed that he 'built the Greatest Military our Country has ever seen'.