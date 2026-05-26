Donald Trump has once again been on a Truth Social posting spree, this time taking fire at former President Barack Obama.

In 2026, Trump had already made 2,700 Truth Social posts, averaging about 19 posts a day. Almost nobody has been spared from his late night barrages.

This time it’s Obama’s turn, with the President taking aim at his deal with Iran, which Trump has previously branded ‘decaying and rotten’.

In his first term as President, he effectively ripped up the deal.

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On another Truth Social posting spree, President Trump depicted Obama’s deal as a towering pile of cash, and his as a battleship cruiser going to war, blowing Iranian warships out of the sky.

The pile of cash is meant to signify the assets that Obama returned to Iran as part of their agreement not to continue with their nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, Trump has taken a more belligerent approach with regular airstrikes.

Donald Trump has once again taken aim at Barack Obama's deal with Iran (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

The posts come at a delicate time, as US diplomats are working overtime to make a deal with Iranian officials that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Top negotiators from Tehran have travelled to Qatar over the weekend to discuss a potential deal to end the US-Israel war on Iran.

Despite this, the US launched a volley of airstrikes “to protect US forces” in southern Iran on Monday.

The USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) is patrolling the Strait of Hormuz (U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

CENTCOM Spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News that American forces were targeting 'missile sites' in Southern Iran alongside Iranian ships that were "attempting to lay naval mines in strategic waterways used by military and commercial ships.

He said: "US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.

"Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire."

There has been a back and forth across the weekend, with the US suggesting that a deal had been reached, but with Iran denying such claims.

Trump has demanded that Iran gets rid of its nuclear programme (AFP via Getty Images)

What has Trump demanded of Iran?

In a separate post to Truth Social, Trump said: "The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event."

It was not immediately clear if this was part of current negotiations with Iran.

There has been a ceasefire in place between Iran and US since April 8, as top diplomats work together to get to somewhere near a deal.