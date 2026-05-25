A European country has become the world's first 'smoke-free' country, but there's a loophole that has become hugely popular in replacement.

Smoking rates are generally falling across much of the world, particularly across the West.

But while traditional cigarette smoking is decreasing in many places, experts say nicotine alternatives, such as vaping, have surged in popularity - particularly among younger people.

Many of the products are marketed as 'safer' alternatives to cigarettes, though health experts continue to study their long-term effects and warn that they can still lead to nicotine addiction.

Advert

And while rates are slowly falling in most countries, Sweden has officially been crowned the world's first 'smoke free' nation, with the percentage of Swedish smokers falling from 16 to 4.8 percent between 2003 and 2025.

If the smoking rate of a nation is below five percent, the country is formally recognized as 'smoke-free'.

The goal was actually to reach that mark in 2025, but the milestone was instead achieved this year.

Sweden has officially been crowned the world's first 'smoke-free' nation. (Getty Stock Images)

For comparison, in Japan and the US, around 12-13 percent of the population smokes, and in the EU, the figures are generally even higher (around 25 percent in France, 20 percent in Spain, 17 percent in Denmark, and 11 percent in the UK).

But there is a loophole.

While the nation has technically become the world's first smoke-free country, it's been noted that Sweden has its own hugely popular form of tobacco, in the form of Swedish snus.

Snus is a smokeless tobacco product that is placed under the upper lip, where nicotine is absorbed through the gums.

Unlike cigarettes, snus is not smoked nor chewed, and usually comes in small pouches.

The numbers for snus users have, on the contrary, gone up in Sweden, so it seems that the craving for nicotine persists, despite the falling rates of cigarette smokers.

Snus has instead become widely used across Sweden. (Getty Stock Images)

It does, however, cause significantly fewer health problems, and is not considered as dangerous as smoking in the traditional way.

That said, it does come with it's own unique health risks.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, using snus can increase the risk of some cancers, including throat, mouth, and pancreas, as well as causing dental problems and gum conditions.

Speaking to the health outlet, pulmonologist Humberto Choi said: "Some of the symptoms nicotine pouches cause may seem minor at first.

"But when you ignore those symptoms and continue to use them, the damage builds and may cause serious health issues over time."

If you need support and advice about quitting smoking, go to the American Lung Association's 'Freedom from Smoking' website where you can access resources and speak to professionals.