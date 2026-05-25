Ever wanted to be the proud owner of the world's tallest thermometer? Well, now you can if you're a millionaire.

The thermometer has become a tourist attraction in its own right in Baker, California and is now available for purchase, according to multiple local media reports.

The listing is part of a 4.3-acre property, the San Bernardino County site, which is roughly 90 miles southwest of the famed Las Vegas strip.

Found along Interstate 15 and Baker Boulevard, the site also includes a 1,107-square-foot retail building, with the gigantic thermometer arguably being the biggest pull of the area of land.

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The price, you ask? Just a cool $1.85 million.

But you are purchasing possibly the biggest tourist trap in the Mojave here, and a website dedicated to the thermometer has explained why its so special.

The thermometer has become a tourist attraction (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Explaining the listing, the World’s Tallest Thermometer explains: "The World’s Tallest Thermometer, one of the most recognizable roadside landmarks in America, is being offered for sale as it enters an exciting new chapter in its celebrated history.

"Standing prominently along Interstate 15 in Baker, California, the 134-foot landmark has welcomed millions of travelers from around the world and has become a beloved symbol of the Mojave Desert experience."

The listing continues: "Known for commemorating the record-setting 134-degree temperature recorded in nearby Death Valley, the towering attraction has remained a treasured destination for visitors, photographers, and road-trip enthusiasts for decades.

"For the family, caring for this world-famous monument and its beloved mascot, Buzz, has been a profound honor. However, looking toward the future, we recognize that the time is right to pass the torch to a new champion."

The thermometer is available for purchase (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Willis Herron spent $750,000 to build the thermometer in 1991 and it's the family of the late businessman who still own the tourist attraction to this day.

However, they now feel the time is right to sell the thermometer and its surrounding land.

"As several of us reach retirement age, we find we can no longer spend the hands-on time here that we would like," the family added on the website.

"While a few of our heirs live locally, they have developed their own busy careers, and others have settled out of state, meaning there is no one in the next generation available to step into daily operations. To ensure the thermometer's long-term preservation and allow it to reach its full potential, we have decided the time is right to find its next visionary owner."