Trump’s $499 gold-plated mobile phone has finally launched and it has a huge design flaw

Donald Trump's new $499 gold-plated mobile phone has finally released after months of delays, but there is a huge design flaw with the new device.

Forget the iPhone versus Android debate, a new mobile is on the market and it's known as Trump Mobile 'T1', which was announced by the president's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, last June.

A press release claimed the smartphone would be an 'all-American' phone carrier and would honor the tenth anniversary of Trump's decision to run for the White House.

Despite accepting $100 deposits on the phone, which was originally expected to launch in August 2025, Trump Mobile recently suggested it may not even release at all.

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“A preorder deposit provides only a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale," the pre-order terms and condition on the mobile website stated.

Trump's new mobile device has finally released (Trump Mobile)

"A deposit is not a purchase, does not constitute acceptance of an order, does not create a contract for sale, does not transfer ownership or title interest, does not allocate or reserve specific inventory, and does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase."

Well, this week, Trump Mobile was finally sent out to those who had placed a deposit and to some in the media, but it comes with one big design flaw.

A quick look at the back of the phone shows it features the American flag - which is fitting, for a phone inspired by the President of the United States.

However, reviewers and early adopters have noticed an issue with the flag design, as it features 11 stripes instead of the usual 13.

The makers had previously claimed the 'golden phone' would be 'MADE in America', but Trump Mobile has since changed its language to 'designed with American values in mind'.

Pat O'Brien, the CEO of Trump Mobile, told USA Today that the new phones were 'assembled' in the US and that they will use components 'primarily manufactured in America'.

It was stated Trump Mobile would be 'made in America' (Trump Mobile)

However, experts in the field told NBC News that the new Trump mobile device seems to resemble an HTC U-24 Pro, which is put together in Taiwan.

O'Brien told USA Today that Trump Mobile has been 'incredibly pleased with the interest in both the Trump Mobile service and the T1 phones' and stated all pre-orders will be sent out over several weeks.

The CEO did not comment to the outlet the number of pre-orders that were made for the new smartphone.

The phone has been delayed numerous times ahead of its release this week, with O'Brien saying 'those delays were worth it in our minds as we are delivering an amazing product'.