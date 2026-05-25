Every year on the last Monday of May, citizens across America come together to commemorate the solemn sacrifice made by thousands of men and women in defense of their nation, as well as a day off work for many.

This is why President Donald Trump's early morning hyper-political tirade on Truth Social has been slammed as 'vile' by commentators, with the Commander-in-Chief seemingly spending most of his Memorial Day message blasting the 'Dumocrats'.

"Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year," Trump wrote, adding: "God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all!"

It was just one of a trio of social media posts the president made showing off his new favorite nickname for the opposition party, including one immediately following his Memorial Day message, saying: "The Dumocrats have BAD POLICY, AND BAD CANDIDATES. Other than that, they are doing quite well!"

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On Memorial Day, we celebrate the sacrifices made by America's armed forces (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The whole rant began at an hour when many people today will be enjoying a well-deserved lie-in, with the first of the POTUS' Truth Social posts being fired off at 6.15am.

But a number of users found Trump's early morning crash out to be galling on the federal holiday for America's war dead, with more than 650,000 members of the armed forces giving their lives in services of their country since the end of the Civil War.

One infuriated user said: "Memorial Day should be about honouring fallen heroes and uniting the nation, not reigniting political divisions or insults."

Another added: "Does he not realize that there are military folk who are Democrats?? It is HE who is disrespecting the military by being a s**** commander in chief."

Many slammed Trump for the Memorial Day message (Truth Social/Donald Trump)

Someone else commented: "That’s horrible. I am republican. I apologize to the many Democrats who are in our military and leadership. This is why we are divided as a nation today. MAGA or not these comments should not be normalized coming from the president of America."

Trump fired off the trio of messages before hinting, once again, that a deal to end the war against Iran may be imminent and telling his critics to 'go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss'.

"In other words, they are losers!" President Trump added.

He then headed off to Arlington National Cemetery for a commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony, alongside most of his cabinet and military top brass.

A veteran has accused the president of hating the troops in the wake of his message (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

But as he arrived, an Iraq war vet spoke out about the president's use of the federal holiday for political point scoring, telling the Daily Beast that he thinks that Trump 'hates the troops'.

Naveed Shah, who now heads the veteran's advocacy group Common Defense, claimed: "Trump has demonstrated over and over again that he hates the troops.

“From calling the troops who died in WWI ‘suckers and losers,’ to mocking John McCain’s 5 years as a POW, to attacking the Gold Star Khan family, all the way back to 2016 when he lied about donating to Veterans groups.

"He has never missed a chance to dishonor the people he was never brave enough to stand beside.”

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.

The most bizarre quotes and announcements from Trump's second term

He won't deport Prince Harry because 'he has enough problems with Meghan'

In early 2025, Trump was asked during an interview with the New York Post if he had plans to kick Prince Harry out of the US amid ongoing questions about his immigration status.

"I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife," he said. "She’s terrible."

Saying Volodymyr Zelenskyy was 'all dressed up' in military attire

Ahead of a 2025 meeting in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian president wore a black, long-sleeved polo shirt featuring the Ukrainian trident - after which he'd vowed not to wear a suit until Russia's invasion of his country would come to an end.

Trump jokily said as he greeted Zelenskyy: "Oh look, you’re all dressed up."

Saying Denmark doesn't have a right to Greenland - despite it belonging to them

When the US was involved in that dispute over Greenland, as Trump wanted the land to be America’s, he claimed that Denmark didn't have the 'right' to the country.

Well, it's clear Trump didn't realize that Greenland is a self-governing, autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark, and has been part of Denmark for 600 years.

A promise to bring back plastic straws

Again in 2025, Trump - who sold branded plastic straws during his 2020 election campaign - said paper straws 'don't work' and 'disgustingly' dissolve when being used.

"These things don’t work," he said. "I’ve had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode."

Saying the Biden administration spent $8 million making mice transgender

During his address to Congress in March 2025, Trump accused the Biden administration of spending $8 million on 'transgender mice' experiments.

PBS later fact-checked this and concluded that this claim was false, with PBS News Hour's White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López saying 'the idea that scientists are making mice transgender is false'.

"These experiments were studying the effects of gender-affirming hormones on asthma and on whether gender-affirming hormones increase breast cancer risk," Barrón-López explained.

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

On his first day in office for his second term of presidency in January 2025, Trump infamously signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America to honor 'American greatness'.

It's important to note that the change applies only to US federal communications and maps.

Saying a day like The Purge would 'curb crime'

During his 2024 election campaign, Trump wildly called for 'one real rough, nasty' and 'violent day' of police retaliation in order to eradicate crime 'immediately' - which many drew comparisons to the thriller film The Purge.

"One rough hour — and I mean real rough — the word will get out and it will end immediately, you know? It will end immediately," Trump said to the crowd in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Calling Kamala Harris a 's**t' vice president

Another moment during his 2024 election campaign saw Trump take aim at his opponent, former vice president Kamala Harris.

He told his supporters: "We have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve had enough, that you just can’t take it anymore. We can’t stand you, you’re a s**t vice president. The worst."