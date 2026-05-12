Donald Trump is at it again - and has now been accused of turning the States into a ‘global laughing stock’ with his latest comments.

In a press briefing yesterday, May 11, President Trump wasn’t holding back as he took a swipe at the Democrats which many are calling ‘an embarrassment’.

During the Oval Office Press Conference, in which Fox News broke away from its scheduled programming to broadcast, the President was seen hosting a maternal healthcare event.

Before making the controversial comments, the President announced a new fertility benefit package for employees.

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"I was the hunted, now I'm the hunter. These are bad people,” Trump said.

He then continued that ‘they’ll give you no support,’ before adding: “I'll give you an example. I don't know the numbers. If we go to Congress to get something approved, which we get, but you can say we won't get one Democrat vote.”

His jibe quickly followed, as he said: “I don’t know how they get away with it. That's why we call them the 'dumbocrats'. We have a new name. Because they're dumb. They're dumb people.”

However, it didn’t seem like the President’s comments landed as well as he thought. Many are fuming at the comments, which have caused outrage on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Always such a goddamn embarrassment,” said one user, while another penned: "He is actually the dumb one, who has turned the USA into a global laughing stock."

A third said: "The sitting president of the United States is an embarrassing toddler-like moron."

However, not everyone was against the President’s comments, as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr Oz was left in stitches standing next to him, as he called the remark ‘diabolically clever.’

The President has been accused of turning the country into a 'laughing stock' (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

It’s obviously not the first time the President has caused outrage with his comments. In fact, another comment he made just days before, on Mother’s Day, caused a stir online.

The President took the Truth Social to wish all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day, but many were confused with his choice of post.

"Happy Mother's Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone! As usual, over 90 percent of Bloomberg Economists (nearly all of whom have a 'Terminal' case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!) underestimated the strength of the Trump Economy,” he began the lengthy post, which was nothing to do with Mother’s.

Many were left confused as they called Trump ‘selfish and self centred’ for making a post about himself on Mother’s Day.

Another day at the office!



