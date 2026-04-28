There was much speculation around whether Donald Trump would break royal protocol as King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the US for their four-day state visit.

On the face of it, things actually seemed to have gone okay, with no major hiccups.

As Donald and Melania Trump welcomed the British royals yesterday (April 27), the POTUS gave the King one of his now infamous firm handshakes, and the First Lady kissed the Queen on both cheeks.

They then posed for pictures. All seemed well.

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After the photographs were snapped, however, they turned and headed into the White House's main reception where they were to have a garden party.

And as Trump turned, he tapped King Charles on the shoulder.

This is a big no-no in royal circles, as people are advised to never actually touch the monarch.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host King Charles III and Queen Camilla for tea at the White House (Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images)

'Look, but don't touch'

Speaking before the visit, former royal butler Grant Harrold issued the following advice to Trump.

He told Action Network: "My advice to the Trumps would be to look, but don't touch. As simple as that. Look, smile, be gracious, but please do not touch. Leave the King alone."

It was advice that Trump didn't follow, and he's now got tongues wagging on whether this was a beach of the code of behavior expected of people meeting the royals.

The Royal Family's official website says the following on 'codes of behaviour' when meeting the King: "The King and Queen meet thousands of people each year in the UK and overseas.

"Before meeting Their Majesties, many people ask how they should behave. The simple answer is that there are no obligatory codes of behavior - just courtesy."

Speaking about the moment in an interview with the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James claimed: "This touch on the arm as they walked in looked like a more political gesture.

"It was also the first real gesture of active, 'special' friendship here from a rather more subdued Trump than the very effusive rituals we saw during their last meeting [in September 2025]."

Did Trump breach royal protocol again?

Did Trump break protocol with this small touch? (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Judi claimed that this is technically deemed a breach of royal protocol, but added that perhaps King Charles wouldn't have minded the infraction.

She continued: "Charles has always seemed more relaxed about that than his mother [Queen Elizabeth II], and Trump's gesture was extremely tempered for Trump.

"Just a light, tentative and rather polite touch to steer Charles inside.

"This initial greeting ritual gave the surface impression of geniality, and the cheek kisses from Melania created the impression of warmth, with an almost 'family' style approach."

Has Trump broken royal protocol before?

Trump was accused of breaking royal protocol with Queen Elizabeth (Photo by MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has a history of gaffes when meeting British monarchs - causing uproar nearly every time they have met previously.

In 2018, he was roasted by the British press for apparently turning his back on Queen Elizabeth II and marching ahead of her as they walked past British servicemen.

This is deemed a serious breach of protocol.

Trump was also under fire when he met the King in London last September as he appeared to grab King Charles above the elbow during their initial meeting.

So all in all, despite a minor infraction, it could definitely have been worse!

King Charles and Queen Camilla's US state visit schedule

The King and Queen have a very busy schedule (Suzanne Plunkett - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Day 1: Monday, April 27

On Monday afternoon, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla at the South Portico of the White House. The president and first lady hosted a private tea for the royals before giving them a tour of the newly expanded White House beehive on the South Lawn.

They later attended a garden party at the British ambassador's residence in Washington, with around 650 people representing the UK and US in attendance. Up to 3,000 sandwiches were prepared for the occasion, with guests ranging from Trump administration officials to retired British diver Tom Daley.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to stay at Blair House, the official guesthouse across from the White House, during their state visit.

Day 2: Tuesday, April 28

On Tuesday morning, the president and first lady will host a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House to formally welcome Their Majesties, featuring a traditional military arrival ceremony and a speech from Trump.

The King and POTUS will participate in a bilateral meeting to discuss the US and UK's relations. At the same time, the Queen and the first lady will join students for an educational event at the White House Tennis Pavilion.

King Charles will also deliver a speech to both houses of the US Congress, making him the second British monarch to do so after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s speech during her 1991 state visit.

A State Dinner will be held in the evening, where the monarch and Trump are expected to give speeches.

Day 3: Wednesday, April 29

On Wednesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to the Big Apple to attend a 9/11 memorial at One World Trade Center. They will also meet with the first responders and families of victims in the 2001 attacks.

The King will then visit a community organisation and attend a meeting with senior business leaders, while the Queen will head to a literary event to mark the 100th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Day 4: Thursday, April 30

For the final day of their state visit, the royals will return to the White House to bid a formal goodbye to the president and first lady.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will then make their way to Virginia to visit a national park and attend community events celebrating the 50th anniversary of US independence.

The Palace says His Majesty will then travel to Bermuda to undertake his first royal visit as monarch to a British Overseas Territory.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.