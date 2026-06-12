Fans at the FIFA World Cup have come up with a bizarre conspiracy theory after Shakira's performance at the opening ceremony.

Shakira took to the stage at the opening ceremony in Mexico, clad in the yellow and white colors of her home team, Colombia, as the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The spectacular performance was the fourth time that Shakira has performed during a FIFA World Cup, giving a rendition of the anthem Dai Dai (Come on, Come on) accompanied by the high octane energy that she is known for.

Shakira performed alongside by Burna Boy, with the duo finishing the set with the chant of 'dale, allez, let's go!'

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But despite the incredible performance a number of fans have now taken to social media where they have come up with a conspiracy theory about the spectacle.

Shakira performing at the opening ceremony (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It all started when some viewers thought that Shakira seemed 'stumble' in the routine, and that her movements seemed different from usual.

This led to people referring to the conspiracy theory that this actually wasn't Shakira at all, but in fact a body double who had been brought in to replace her.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "It isn't her, nor her energy."

Another said: "That's not Shakira. Watch how she messes up the step when she sings Dai Dai... That's a double."

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: "Doesn't move her hips like Shakira."

There is a larger conspiracy theory that a number of celebrities aren't actually real at all, but have actually been replaced by body doubles, or even clones or robots in some versions of the theory.

But while some fans were quick to suggest that Shakira wasn't actually there, others dismissed the idea.

Shakira gave a stunning performance (Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images)

One pointed out one aspect in particular, writing: "A lookalike with the same scar on his forehead?"

Someone else also rejected the conspiracy theory, and posted: "It's her, we just have to start admitting that she's no longer the same performer and doesn't look the same anymore."

A third took things even further, writing: "Hahaha, of course. Days and days rehearsing just to send in a body double . She's Shakira and she looks spectacular, and like anyone, she gets nervous and flubbed a step."

Mexico's first match of the tournament saw them face off against South Africa, with the co-hosts claiming a confident 2-0 victory in their first game.

The country's president Claudia Sheinbaum did not attend the first match, instead giving her ticket to a fan, telling reporters: "They [the team] are the pride of Mexico. They will not represent the president, or the head of government, they will represent Mexico."