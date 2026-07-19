Soccer legend Ronaldo makes prediction for World Cup final
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Soccer legend Ronaldo makes prediction for World Cup final

Ronaldo believes one team will win 'easily'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Charly TRIBALLEAU and Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: World Cup, Sport, Football

Callum Jones
Callum Jones