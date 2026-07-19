Soccer legend Ronaldo makes prediction for World Cup final

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo has provided his verdict on who he believes will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain take on Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday (July 19) in the biggest match in world football.

Many famous faces are set to be in attendance, including President Donald Trump who's set to hand over the trophy to the winning captain.

To get to the final, Spain impressively beat pre-tournament favourites France 2-0, while Argentina edged out England 2-1 in the other semi-final earlier this week.

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Many believe the final is too close to call, though the Brazilian Ronaldo, who's won two World Cups and even the tournament's Golden Boot in 2002, believes Spain will win 'easily'.

Speaking on TikTok alongside former Brazil teammate Denilson, Ronaldo said: "I think Spain wins and the game will be easy.

Ronaldo thinks Spain will win the World Cup (Pressefoto Ulmer\ullstein bild via Getty Images)

"For me, France and Spain have always been the favourites and I always remember the programme before the France – Spain game I said the champion would win that game.

"I think Spain wins easy with football played in an extraordinary way. Their DNA is not just the football played in this World Cup, they have been doing this for a long time, they grew up doing it like this, playing this way."

Ronaldo continued: "I don’t believe Argentina has the strength to become a game of a 1-0, 2-0 because Spain will have possession of the ball all of the time.

"What is still an absolute success for Argentina for this World Cup is the way they turned games on several occasions, Messi, one more time makes one more beautiful story at a World Cup, it’s a team that demonstrates a character, a spirit of overcoming, it’s very beautiful and admirable, we have to learn from it."

Argentina are aiming to win the World Cup for the fourth time, while Spain are hoping for a second crown (Sebastian Widmann - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The soccer legend concluded by saying he believes Spain will come out on top because of their ability to 'run the game' and 'play the ball with speed'.

Players of the country that claim World Cup glory on Sunday will be awarded Super Bowl-style rings, which will encompass a mini World Cup trophy in its design.

Alongside the national anthems of the two nations being played prior to kick-off, Jennifer Hudson will also sing the US national anthem.

FIFA says Hudson's performance will 'set the stage for football's biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament'.

Spain vs Argentina kicks off at 3pm local time on Sunday.