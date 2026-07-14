Argentina’s request to FIFA ahead of their game against England on Wednesday (July 15), has been answered and it could have history repeating itself.

The World Cup semi-final is upon us, and soon, the Three Lions will meet their match against the Argentinians, and their star player, Lionel Messi.

As the lasting national teams are all preparing to fight their way into the World Cup final, they’ve undoubtedly changed tactics for their next opposition.

However, when it comes to Argentina, the team apparently decided they needed a new look too and asked FIFA for a favor after their 3-1 win over Switzerland.

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The request was first published by journalist Gaston Edul on X, with him posting a video claiming the team requested to wear their all-blue kit instead of their blue and white stripe kit.

England and Argentina are facing off tomorrow (Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

But the speculation can end here, as FIFA has confirmed the switch is true.

Argentina will now wear their dark blue and black stripes in their match against England, something they did when playing against Jordan on June 28.

Usually, they sport their iconic light blue and white jerseys, but when it comes to playing England, there’s history between the team and its darker colors.

In the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Argentina won 2-1 against England, and provided the world with Diego Maradona's the 'Hand of God' goal controversy.

Argentina will sport a new look (FIFA)

They also won against England in a 1998 tournament in France.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom as the last time Argentina wore navy blue against the Three Lions was on November 10, 2005, and England scored a 3-2 win.

Now that FIFA has officially released the kits for the semi-finals, we can expressly say that Argentina’s away kit request was accepted, and England will continue to wear their white home kit.

Who can forget Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal? (Allsport/Getty Images)

It also shows that France will wear their traditional blues and Spain will don their off-white away stripes for their match today (July 14).

Anyway, maybe it’s not just the look that’s going to change tomorrow.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni is reportedly planning changes to his starting lineup, per World Soccer Talk.

It's all to play for (UNILAD)

Ahead of the game, Monday saw Argentina fold their final training session in Kansas City at the Compass Mineral Center before setting off for Atlanta.

Per the AFA’s official report, the national team had ‘focused on possession drills, recovery after turnovers, and attacking progression’.

The outlet reported that a tactical change might be on the horizon as players were apparently seen cycling through different roles.

It sounds like things are going to be interesting.

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

(Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations are likely to prove controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Players can’t cover their mouths

Players who cover their mouths in confrontational situations will be handed a red card. It’s believed players might cover their mouths to guard against lip readers while racially abusing other players, which some suspect has happened in the past.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.