Argentina have reportedly made a request to FIFA about their match against England on Wednesday (July 15), and social media is divided.

The World Cup semi-final is nearly here, and after the Three Lions won their match against Norway in the quarter-final on Saturday (July 11), spirits have been high.

However, the next hurdle will come in the form of the Argentinians, and namely, Lionel Messi.

The teams will battle it out to reach the World Cup final, and with how they’ve all been playing...it might be a tense match.

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But it’s also going to look a little different too.

Argentina asked FIFA for a favor after their 3-1 win over Switzerland ahead of the next stage.

The request was confirmed by journalist Gaston Edul on X, with him posting a video of himself revealing the claim for all to see.

The kits have allegedly changed (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

According to him, Argentina have asked to wear their all-blue kit instead of their blue and white stripe kit.

Almost all of their World Cup matches have seen the group wearing their striped kit, but it was the match against Jordan on June 28 that saw them swap it out for the all-blue.

Now, they want to wear it again for England.

While you might think it’s because they want to change things up, it could actually have a deeper meaning.

In the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Argentina won 2-1 against England, which saw Diego Maradona scored the 'Hand of God' goal.

This is actually still a sore topic, as one person wrote on X after learning of the request: “And they're gonna score another handball goal like in '86, Gastón???”

They also won against England in a 1998 tournament in France wearing the same away kit.

According to Messi, there’s some history to be made here.

It could end up like 1986 (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

"Everything I have seen and remember is from videos and images that Argentinians constantly watch and relive," Messi said to ESPN Argentina about the 1986 win. "But I think this group is used to playing football matches regardless of the opponent.

"Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special.

“Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too.

"And we'll experience it for what it is: a World Cup semi-final against a powerhouse, a great team, and we'll try to arrive in the best possible shape to compete again."

Anyway, per Edul, the blue kit has been confirmed as being the new kit of Argentina for its match with England.

The Three lions will wear their all-white kit, which is their home kit, according to the BBC.

As for the other teams, per The Daily Star, France will wear their traditional blue home kit in the first semifinal, while Spain will be dressed in their off-white away stripes.

UNILAD reached out to FIFA for comment.

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations are likely to prove controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Players can’t cover their mouths

Players who cover their mouths in confrontational situations will be handed a red card. It’s believed players might cover their mouths to guard against lip readers while racially abusing other players, which some suspect has happened in the past.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.